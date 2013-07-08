'I Have Halved My CPC Spending' Claim Many SubmitInMe Local Business SEO Users

Nagercoil, Tamilnadu -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu (sbwire) July 6, 2013 - Mr. Amer is a happy man- his Chicago based limousine service business continues to rank high on Google, Bing and Yahoo for targeted keywords. He is one among the many clients who have vouched for SubmitInMe's local business marketing package.



"When Mr. Amer approached us, his site americancoachlimousine.com ranked on the 9th position for his primary keyword. The secondary keyword rankings also weren't encouraging. But within three months of on-site and off-site efforts, the website managed to rank high for all keywords; not only on Google, but also on Bing and Yahoo," says a spokesperson at SubmitInMe.



Besides him, there are several other clients such as John. X. Horn of Manwithavan.com and Mr. Pete Suffrena of 2GirlsNaBucket.com who have achieved success in their respective local markets by using SubmitInMe's local SEO package.



It is a known fact that the Cost Per Click (CPC) for local keywords is very expensive; in the instance of americancoachlimousine.com it is more than $ 4/click. In the case of 2GirlsNaBucket.com the CPC spending is almost $7/click. But with sustained local business promotion, clients have drastically cut their CPC budget.



"The package is comprehensive- we factor in onsite parameters such as page speed optimization, meta content detailing etc, and several offsite efforts such as claiming listings on Google+ Local, Bingo and Yahoo, Google Maps, and on social review sites like Yelp, Foursquare etc. and even list the business on local directories. We also help the business brand themselves on social media sites," adds the spokesperson.



About SubmitInMe

SubmitInMe is an Indian SEO Company with more than a decade of experience in the field of digital marketing. It is a member of NASCOM and has received ISO certification for its business. They have helped hundreds of local businesses rank high on search engines.



To know more, visit, http://www.submitinme.com/seo-packages/must-local-SEO-package.aspx