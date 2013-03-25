I Like to Move It Dance Track by Swiss DJ Mr.Da-Nos Reaches Milestone of 3,400,000 Views

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Mr.Da-Nos, a Swiss DJ, is currently achieving international fame for his new dance hit “I Like to Move It.” The video of the song just reached an impressive 3,400,000 online views. The popular track, which is from his new album “BLUE,” is quickly becoming a dance hit worldwide.



In addition to its multi-million number of views, “I Like to Move It” is also currently the top-ranked song on the German DJ playlist charts.



With more than 100 songs and 27 albums to his name, Mr.Da-Nos has long been part of the Swiss music charts. Over the years, he has quickly grown to become one of the most successful Swiss DJs, producers and remixers in the industry. To date, Mr.Da-Nos has sold over 500,000 albums and he performs at more than 200 concerts per year. He was also the first Swiss DJ who peaked at number one on the Swiss dance charts.



As a boy growing up in Seuzach near Winterthur/Zurich, Switzerland, Mr.Da-Nos showed a keen interest in music at a very early age. By the age of 7, he had already learned to play the violin and by the time he was a teenager he was playing the drums and keyboard in his own band. Along the way, he developed a strong interest in house music.



As an article on the German DJ Playlist DDP website noted, Mr.Da-Nos enjoys keeping his fans excited and inspired by his outstanding music.



“His popularity extends far beyond the music industry as he is very popular as testimonial for renowned brands and has been awarded twice by the ‘Who-is-Who’ magazine as being one of the most prominent Swiss,” the article said, adding that due to his enormous motivation, his talent and his innovativeness, Mr.Da-Nos will continue to determine the future of house music not only the national but also international stages.



In 2011, as part of the 20th anniversary of the Street Parade, Mr.Da-Nos was asked to produce the anthem for the event. His single “Calling For Love,” was enjoyed by over 900,000 music fans from all over the world. Now, with the massive international success of “I Like to Move It,” Mr.Da-Nos is sure to be in even higher demand for his musical talent and abilities.



About Mr.Da-Nos

Having topped the Swiss charts with more than 100 songs, including 27 albums, Mr.Da-Nos is one of the most successful DJs, producers and remixers of Switzerland. As an important opinion leader for dance music, he has sold more than 500,000 records and was the first Swiss DJ that peaked at number one on the Swiss dance charts. For more information, please visit http://www.mrdanos.com or on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/mrdanos1