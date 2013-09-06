I-Lite Revitalise Their Online Presence with New Website Design

Birmingham, West Midlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Lighting is an essential part of any space, whether a home or a business, and good lighting can make a space feel inviting, exciting and compelling where poor lighting can be demotivating and uncomfortable. i-Lite are lighting specialists who run a comprehensive online store designed to provide high end designer lighting at discount prices, opening up a new world to their customers in which spaces can be transformed without expensive remodelling.



The company has recently redesigned their website in order to make it more accessible and inviting to customers, including a full set of professional photographs of the lighting fixtures they sell and a dynamic remodel of the website structure itself to better convey the necessary information in a cleaner, more intuitive way. The company hopes that this new look will help them boost sales among a steadily growing user base.



The online store provides lighting for ceilings, walls, table lamps and floor lamps as well as specialised lighting for outdoor spaces, bathrooms and more. They also provide energy efficient LED lighting for ceilings, walls and strip lights for offices. The catalogue includes a vast array of stylistic and functional lighting options for both residential and corporate spaces.



A spokesperson for i-Lite explained, “The new website has allowed us to put our best front forward and reflect our company philosophy with design values. We are now able to showcase the innovative and beautiful lighting designs we stock, the affordable prices we sell them for and the exceptional customer service we pride ourselves. The new design is more intuitive without sacrificing a clear and easy to use online catalogue with straightforward and transparent purchasing options. We can now highlight special offers and promotional discount codes as well as free delivery offers and the latest new items to be added. Our catalogue is always expanding with new items being added every week, so it’s worth checking back regularly to discover new and exciting lighting options.”



About i-Lite

i-Lite was established in January 2013, specialising in both domestic and commercial lighting for both indoor and outdoor spaces. The company’s philosophy is simple: provide top quality lighting products at a fair price without compromising on service or expertise. For more information, please visit http://www.ilite.co.uk/