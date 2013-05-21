Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- I Love Latins.Com Schedules Their 13th Anniversary Celebration With The Biggest Singles Event Ever in Barranquilla, Colombia, June 20-25, 2013! *Plus Sign up for Online Totally FREE on our New and Automated Dating, Match-Making and Travel website!



I Love Latins.Com, the host of Singles Vacations to Barranquilla, Colombia for the purpose of introducing single men to sincere, beautiful, single Ladies, looks forward to June 20-25, 2013 when they’ll celebrate the biggest singles event ever.



“We’ll be catering for a turn-out of over 500+ plus new, beautiful, single, sincere, sexy ladies to meet and get to know eligible, single, sincere gentleman for friendship, love, romance and marriage,” said Sam Smith, founder and president of I Love Latins.Com.



“With limited space available, you are invited to call me, Sam, at 281-481-0036 for reservations to our next singles event (June 20-25, 2013), the exciting Sizzling Summer Vacation in Barranquilla, Colombia,” added Sam.



“Seeking a Beautiful, Sincere, Loving Wife, Lifetime Partner, I Know this works, I personally met my Life mate, Consuelo this exact way, thru our own personal introduction agency, dating service. Try it “1” time, you will fall in love with the ladies, people and country, just as hundreds before you” Sam.



Reservations to the June 20-25 event will also allow male participants to access free ladies videos, free vacation videos, free men’s listing (where dozens of beautiful ladies will email the registrants directly), and an exact travel and tour schedule.



Don’t speak the language? “No problem, because you’ll have your own personal translator during exact tour events and personal introductions, all included free with your completed romance tour reservations,” said Sam.



According to Sam, I Love Latins.Com site offers an exciting way for eligible and available single to meet, date and get to know over 500 plus, sincere, pre-screened, beautiful, loving, compatible ladies all wanting to meet and get to know eligible and available men.



Sam is now issuing an open invitation for all single men and / or divorced gentlemen seeking a life changing way to meet the love of their life to call him to make their reservation for the biggest singles celebration of 2013.



“Otherwise, simply enjoy looking at the thousands of single ladies photos on our site. Enjoy watching hundreds of live videos. Enjoy reading over 750 plus happy client testimonials, and looking through hundreds of happy and successful married couples from our previous romance tours at www.iLoveLatins.com,” said Sam, who personally started this Sincere Dating and Marriage Agency in April 2000.



For further information, please contact: Sam Smith, Founder, Owner, President and Happily Married Client, 281-481-0036, Sam@iLoveLatins.com, or visit www.iLoveLatins.com .



Contact:

I Love Latins.Com, 11517 Sabo Road,

Houston, Texas 77089,

USA (www.iLoveLatins.com)

Sam Smith, Founder, Owner, President and Happily Married Client,

281-481-0036,

Sam@iLoveLatins.com