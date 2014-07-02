I Luv LTD Records First £1000 in Bitcoin Payments

Edinburgh, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- The Popular E-commerce site, iluvscotland.co.uk, (I Luv LTD) is quickly growing in popularity with customers who use Bitcoins a digital currency in which transactions can be performed without the need for a central bank. The company announced, “You can now pay with Bitcoins at checkout for your purchases.” The success that firm has had with this payment is another reason why this site is becoming more popular. Director for I Luv LTD Alistair Neil said "I'm surprised by the result offering Bitcoins has had on our site."



This company offers many quality products. They have one of the most extensive ranges of Scottish made products and gifts available anywhere. An imaginative, well researched and keenly endorsed range of Scottish made products. And complete clarity on all costs & charges before site users enter personal details. The over 20,000 products on this site includes personalized gifts sent around the world for individual customers and larger corporate interests.



It is well known that E-commerce is rapidly growing; however it is an exciting gem, to find a company like I Luv LTD that offers great products, and has an outstanding site. With its unique style and quality merchandise, this site was sure to gain in popularity. Now that they have the option for users to pay with Bitcoins this site is growing more rapidly than originally thought.



For more information visit: iluvscotland.co.uk



About I Luv LTD

The business was realised in 2004 and incorporated in 2010 on a merger between SMG Original LTD and Nordsa LTD as a new company registered in Scotland “I Luv LTD”. They have recently taken a second office 70 miles north from our original premises in Edinburgh. Giving greater flexibility with warehouses.