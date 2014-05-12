I Luv Scotland Meets Growing Merchandise Demand with Launch of Extended Inventory

Edinburgh, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Statistics from the retail industry indicate interest in Scottish themed merchandise is on an upward trend exhibited by a consistent 2.5 to 3 percent increase in quarterly sales over the last 4 years. A portion of these consumers are among the 5.3 million citizens of Scotland while the remaining sector of the market is comprised of the estimated 40 million people of Scottish descent inhabiting countries around the world as well as millions more who are simply enthusiasts of the country and its culture.



In light of this flourishing attraction, a spokesperson for Scottish merchandise website, I Luv Scotland has launched the company's newly extended inventory. The spokesperson elaborated, "Affected by this expansion is our collection of traditional Scottish clothing for women. We have also added items to our selection of wedding gifts and are proud to announce our new Hamilton and Young jewelry line."



The company's assortment of ladies' Scottish Tartan gifts includes a wide variety of Tartan clan scarves along with matching Tammy hats, handbags, coin purses and jewelry. Beautiful and luxurious Cashmere stoles also top their list of popular items. I Luv Scotland has recently introduced their line of Topical Time Ltd. time pieces, which includes wrist and pocket watches and watch chains, money clips, key rings, wallets and other accessories for both men and ladies. These items come in an exquisite array of leather and stainless steel, as well as gold, silver and chrome plated.



In the wedding gifts category, cake knives, marriage certificate holders, wine glasses, picture frames and Quaich bowls are among the remarkable items for the newlywed couple. Tokens of love for the mother and father of the bride and groom are available, such as bracelets and pocket watches. Favors for members of the wedding party grace the website as well, ranging from cuff links and tankards for groomsmen and ushers to bracelets and trinket boxes for bridesmaids and flower girls.



Regarding the offerings from Hamilton and Young, charm bracelets and traditional Scottish charms in sterling silver make lovely gifts for those of all ages. These charms include bagpipes, Edinburgh Castle, Scottie dogs, the deeply meaningful Luckenbooth, and the diversely symbolic Celtic Trinity knot signifying the interconnected nature of all things. Sterling silver Celtic birthstone earrings with matching pendants and angel pendants displaying the recipient's birthstone also offer a thoughtful personalized touch.



Concluded the spokesperson, "We offer more than 15,000 products covering items for men, women and children. We cater to every occasion with our Scotland clothing, jewelry, housewares and a number of other elements. Our inventory includes traditional and modern pieces ranging from sentimental to novelty items, and our dedication to customer satisfaction applies to all of them."



About http://iluvscotland.co.uk/

With the utmost attention to quality and detail, I Luv Scotland serves a global customer base with one of the largest selections of Scottish made merchandise available.