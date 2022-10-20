I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2022 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at I-Mab .



Investors who purchased shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain I-Mab directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



China based I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders.



On or around January 17, 2020, I-Mab conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling more than 7 million ADSs priced at $14.00 per ADS.



On August 16, 2022, I-Mab disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that its collaboration partner "AbbVie will discontinue the global Phase 1b study of [I-Mab's] lemzoparlimab combination therapy with azacitidine ('AZA') and venetoclax, in patients with myelodysplastic syndrome ('MDS') and acute myelocytic leukemia ('AML')."



Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) declined to as low as $3.30 per share on October 11, 2022.



