'I Need a Diet Plan' Makes Its Brand Known

Fresno, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- A new company in the weight loss industry is set to market its new brand: ‘I Need A Diet Plan’. They are kicking things off fast with their website which has unique articles and a soon to be released book titled ‘Eat Smart, Not Less’. The brand is aimed at all audiences seeking to lose inches, no matter what gender, age, or weight loss goals.



The book will emphasize taking a logical and analytical approach to weight loss. The weight loss system was formulated by a professional poker player and is written in easy to understand language that doesn’t involve difficult calorie counting or food point systems found in other diets.



‘Eat Smart, Not Less’ takes a totally unbiased approach in the research used to gather all the facts and data. It then teaches overweight individuals to think like a thin person so they can eat comfortably without going hungry while still eating delicious foods.



In addition to the website launch there is also an overall goal to reach a bigger audience via social media such as a Facebook fan page and Twitter account.



Plans are also on the horizon for a follow-up detailed custom diet plan tailored for a client’s gender, age, and weight loss goals. It’s aimed as a follow up to the book but will also be sold separately. The release of the book is scheduled for November 2012, while the custom diet plan system is due out sometime in early 2013.



“We expect a great amount of enthusiasm over our new brand name and products. I personally struggled to lose my last 10 pounds after trying many popular diets. I decided to do the research myself and after about 3 years everything started falling into place. Most diet systems are only between 50%-80% effective. I Need A Diet Plan closes the gap and I am so passionate about this unique way of dieting and thinking that I have to share it with the world. It truly works.” – Danny Woolard, INeedADietPlan dot com.



The recent launch of http://www.ineedadietplan.com kicked off without a hitch.