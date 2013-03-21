I Punch the General: Powerful New Sci-Fi Novel Examines off-Earth Human Relationships

Newport News, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- While leaving Earth has long been a staple theme among Science Fiction novels, few examine the intricate human behavior in spawns better than I.Flowers’ latest novel. It’s a gripping story and potential exposé of what the future has in store.



‘I Punch the General’ fuses a gripping narrative with an alarming dive deep into how humans think, act and interact.



Synopsis:



I Punch the General is science fiction novel set in the year of 2248. The circumstances on Earth force humanity to search for a new home outside of the galaxy. A highly trained battalion travels to a distant Earth-like planet named Gliese 581 g.



The teams are selected from the best military units; still they find themselves unable to fight the local population who calls themselves the Idakan. The novel tells a story of a young soldier, Keven Wingham, who discovers that he has an unwanted paranormal connection with the Idakan.



Under the influence of these communications he begins to question his life and preferences. Along with other conflicts, the story explores human relationship, friendship and personal choices.



As the author explains, she worked diligently to draw a fine line between fiction and fact.



“At its heart the story follows many of the most-loved facets of the Science Fiction genre. However, at the same time, I also had to make sure that the storyline was somewhat believable and not too far-fetched,” says Flowers.



Continuing, “I wanted readers to stumble upon many thought-provoking dilemmas along the way; things which would question their own beliefs. In order to do this I had to keep the narrative somewhat close to real life.”



It appears this formula worked overwhelmingly. In fact, since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“What sets this novel apart is its strong sci-fi premise--it's believable without being far-fetched, and the characters are compelling. Recommended to those who enjoy futuristic sci-fi that's more focused on character development and social commentary than on high-tech issues,” says Erica Lucas, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, saying, “Though the setting of I Punch the General is science fiction, it's much more a reflection of a man caught between two worlds, seeking solace in both but not really belonging to either. The words that deliver this story are lush, like a painting constructed with words. This quick read is worth your time.”



About the Author: I.Flowers

I.Flowers was born in Russia where she worked as a reporter and published two poetry books. After moving to the U.S. in 1999 she changed her profession, still continuing to write. “I punch the General” is her first published novel.



I.Flowers and her husband, Steve, live in Virginia. They have three amazing cats, Lola, Gray and General Tso.