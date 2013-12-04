I Renovate My Windows Launches to Give Germans Advice on uPVC Windows

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- With energy costs spiralling ever higher and a bitter winter approaching, many Germans are considering alternate means of investment to save them money by better insulating their homes. One means by which to do so is to upgrade the windows to highly efficient uPVC double and even triple glazing. I Renovate My Own Windows is a website that offers an experiential look into the process of renovating the windows of a home in order to get better insulation values and save on energy consumption and waste.



The website (http://tiwerner.wordpress.com/) contains articles on one man’s mission to renovate his windows and discover the best means to do, including who to buy from, what to buy, and what the resulting effects will be. The investment not only promises to improve the efficiency of the home but also the resale value, making the investment a sensible option.



The editorials contain useful information on the advantages of plastic windows compared to wooden frames, and how the hunt for a supplier led to Fester Handel, the writer’s recommended supplier. The blog posts even provide tips including insulating films, expanding foam within the window frame and more to maximize the insulation properties.



A spokesperson for I Renovate My Windows explained, “Ti Werner, author and editor of the blog, has created the site to be able to get the word out across Germany that renovating one’s own windows needn’t be an ordeal, and with the right suppliers can be extremely beneficial, especially with a cold and bitter winter approaching. Renovating windows can have a dramatic effect on the warmth of the home, and this alone is at a premium. The blog is updated regularly, so it’s best to check back often to read the latest hints and tips.”



About I Renovate My Windows

I Renovate My Windows, is the personal blog of Ti Werner, who has decided to renovate his windows and share his discoveries on the best providers of high quality windows including double and triple glazed units, uPVC frames and more. The site also gives useful information on optimizing the insulation and eco-friendly values of windows to get the best from their renovation for the long term. For more information, please visit: http://tiwerner.wordpress.com/