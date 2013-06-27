I Wallond Fencing Provides Fencing to Help Deter Crime in Neighborhoods

Maidstone, Kent -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- While few people would actually say a fence will prevent crime in an area, studies and interviews with convicted felons have shown time and again that when given a choice, burglars will choose the house offering the path of least resistance. Yards with large, wooden fences offer resistance to the intended target, giving residents the peace of mind they deserve, says Robert Owen, spokesperson for iwallondfencingcontractors.co.uk in Maidstone.



Says Owen, "Fences provide a measure of security the average homeowner can easily provide. A fence will force a criminal to take the time to scale it, thus alerting anyone else seeing this occurring and viewing it suspiciously." Owen goes on to add, "Fences will also provide a psychological barrier to some potential criminals, meaning that forcing them to climb over the fence will discourage some people from wandering into an area. Overall, in general, fences and gates will deter and slow down many, however, we can't say they will completely stop a determined criminal. By all means, you should also have a security system in place."



Many options are available to the homeowner who wishes to establish a barrier to deter unwanted visitors. Owen says, "A wooden picket fence or chain-link fences form psychological security perimeters yet allows neighbors nearby to observe what is going on in your yard inside the fence line. However, privacy is a top concern for many homeowners looking to install a fence." Owen advises homeowners to check with local building and safety departments as well as neighborhood associations regarding fence regulations. A permit may be required if you decide to construct certain types of fences, or fences above a certain height.



"The bottom line is that a fence is not going to keep a criminal out who wants to get in. But, it's going to slow him down. It's going to keep your valuables out of sight and it's going to give you peace of mind when you're gone. It's still important to take precautions, put in an alarm system and post warning signs. But with a quality fence, you're taking one more step to increase the value of your home, protect it and make things safe for you and your family." Owen concludes.



About I Wallond Fencing

Based in Maidstone, Kent, I. Wallond Fencing has been established for over 25 years, covering all areas of Kent, Surrey, Sussex, Essex and London. They are a family run business that prides themselves on the quality of their workmanship. This has been reflected by the number of customers returning for future works as well as recommending them to family and friends. As a company, they offer a polite, reliable and efficient service. All members of the team have at least five years experience. All installations of their products are carried out to the highest standard and their services are offered for residential, domestic, commercial, industrial and security customers.



Website: www.iwallondfencingcontractors.co.uk