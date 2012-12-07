I Wash My Hands: Ground-Breaking New Book Provides Child's Guide to Hand Washing

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Government statistics suggest that almost a quarter of all contagious illnesses are the result of poor hand washing. While a seemingly simple and automatic task, inspiring children to recognize its importance is less than easy. However, thanks to a new book by author K. R. Roberts, children everywhere could be running to their sinks with gusto.



‘I Wash My Hands: A Child’s Guide to Hand Washing’ is a simple yet alarmingly-effective book that seeks to get children not only washing their hands, but understanding why it is important.



Synopsis:



“In ‘I Wash My Hands!!! A Child’s Guide to Hand Washing’, K.R. Roberts uses a multicultural approach to teach and inform children on the benefits of washing your hands. Roberts uses an energetic whimsical 5-year-old Kriss to get her point across of why children should always wash their hands. Filled with active illustrations, the young girl takes her peers on a journey through the world of germs, diseases and cleanliness.



Aunt Audrey is Kriss's favorite aunt. Aunt Audrey is a very neat, clean educated influential woman, and it can be shown in how she treats herself and her home. Her niece Kriss wants to be just like her when she grows up. Aunt Audrey continuously sets examples for her niece on how to be clean and healthy. She shows her that a clean and healthy life starts with knowing how to properly wash one’s hands. Soon, young Kriss is passing the knowledge of how to be great hand washer to her friends.”



As the author explains, her book provides information of the utmost importance.



“There is simply too much spread of disease due to poor hand washing habits. It’s such an easy thing to do, making many illnesses very easy to avoid,” says Roberts.



She continues, “However, pointing the finger of blame is hard as most bad habits stem back to our childhood. Therefore, my book seeks to educate children at an age that allows them to develop life-long hand washing routines. These can really make a difference to both their health and the health of those around them.”



To make the book as engaging as possible, Roberts saw it necessary to create a line of lovable in-book characters that young readers can connect with.



“The book emulates the stage of life that readers will be experiencing. There’s a cool aunt and the book’s protagonist is a young child. This really helps children both visualise and relate to what they are reading. They are then able to transpose the book’s information to their own situations,” she adds.



Critics praise Roberts for releasing such a pro-active book. Her long-term plan is to engage and connect with Government agencies and community leaders, as well as other authority figures that can distribute her book as far as possible.



In the meantime, ‘I Wash My Hands!!! A Child’s Guide to Hand Washing’, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/TK1vgP



About K. R. Roberts

K. R. Roberts received her Master s degree from San Francisco State University. Roberts is an author, pioneer and an educator with a deep appreciation, love and respect for books. She resides in Northern California with her family. I Wash My Hands!!! A Child s Guide to Hand Washing is her first book.