IAC2 Licensed Inspectors Combating the Growth of Molds in Houston Homes

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Houston contains one of the highest numbers of mold testing companies in the state of Texas. While Houston homes are never short on mold testing services, latest find shows that not all of these so-called companies should be trusted. An inspection team dispatched by the Houston health department unveiled an astounding number of Mold testing Houston companies functioning without a license.



The 123 Mold Testing Company boasts of having the highest number of IAC2 licensed mold inspectors in the city of Houston Texas. For the last two years, this company has been one of the most hired Mold testing Houston companies. These IAC2 licensed inspectors holds the reputation of spending half the time taken by lower grade inspectors in locating molds in the homes. With high-level training and certification, these inspectors know exactly where to find these molds if there are any. This promise for quick searches yet hard to miss targeted scientific laboratory research, the reputation for this company has spread like wild fire for the last few years.



Houston homeowners are highly advised to refrain from combating the growth of molds by home remedies. Home remedies may help clean the mold stains yet it cannot kill these colonies. Only a licensed professional mold testing personnel can eradicate the growth completely. Invisible to the naked eye yet highly dangerous and toxic to the human body, molds have posed a major health problem especially to children and elderly people. Hence the slightest indication of molds in the home like musty smell, prolonged leaking pipes, visible signs of mold colonies etc should be immediately checked.



Home owners should not make the mistake of thinking that cleanliness alone can prevent the growth of molds in and around their homes. Molds do not thrive on dirt alone. Any form or wet surface can offer a good home for molds. To get further information on mold testing in Houston please learn more here.



