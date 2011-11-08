IamFX Introduces Forex Autotrading Platform MirrorTrader

Panama City, Panama -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2011 -- Foreign Exchange liquidity provider IamFX is pleased to announce the addition of their MirrorTrader autotrading forex trading platform to its portfolio of product offerings. The DMA/STP Forex broker offers a wide range of trading technologies and services to clients around the world.



With several trillion traded worldwide each day, Forex trading has become one of the most popular investment opportunities on the Web. However, the complexities of the market can be daunting for traders new to this market as knowing the subtle differences in trading worldwide currencies are crucial to success. Mirror trading brings a way for traders to mirror the strategies of successful traders in their own forex trading portfolio.



With trader flexibility in mind, the IamFX MirrorTrader has been designed to provide robust unique tools for knowledge-based and automated trading. “Our trade by knowledge concept is built into every aspect of our mirror trading toolset to give traders everything they need to make the best decisions,” said an IamFX service specialist.



The IamFX MirrorTrader offers a plethora of important tools and features. It comes with 100s of tested trading strategies created by worldwide experienced traders and strategy developers. Traders can even choose specific trades they want to “mirror” and execute it in their own account and utilize them to support their trading analysis. Manual Trading, Semi Automatic Mirroring and Automatic Mirroring capabilities give wide latitude of control for traders depending on their portfolio and objectives. In addition, traders can share trading history by posting a link of their account history to Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn or as a URL link.



Live Charts enable chart analyzing capabilities such as zooming, time frame changes and choosing between different chart types. Indicators, oscillators and chart studies—all available in one click. Traders can see the distribution of open “buy” and “sell” position of users and strategies. “The goal of the platform is to give traders the power of mirror trading while still maintaining control over their portfolios and trades,” said the specialist.



Smart and custom filters identify suitable strategies according to trading criteria. Even greater control is provided with a strategy card containing in-depth information about the strategies for educated choices while the ability to set approximate loss limits for each strategy helps control risk. For a full set of features and video tutorials, please visit http://www.iamfx.com/mirrortrader



IamFX is a true RAW spread DMA/STP Forex broker. As such, they provide a unique Forex trading environment that offers individual traders the same Direct Market Access with STP (Straight Through Processing) liquidity, execution and trading functionality demanded by interbank traders. IamFX provides complete price transparency, high-quality liquidity, superior and fast execution, no re-quotes and re-pricing, flexible leverage up to 1:400, no bias against trader or trading system, full hedging capabilities and free VPS service.