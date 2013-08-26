Ian Friel Debuts New Website Househistorytoday.co.uk

West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Professional historian Dr. Ian Friel can bring the history of a house to life. Friel mainly works in West and East Sussex, as well as Hampshire and Surrey, but he is happy to consider projects further afield. Commissioning Dr. Friel to produce a history of a home can bring even more life and colour to a beloved house.



Ian is a thorough researcher and a seasoned writer, so he can find the information and present it to his clients in a readable, well-analysed and interesting House History Report. Some of the key questions his reports answer are: Who lived in my house? How old is my house? Why is it built like this? How was it used in earlier times?



Example of his reports are available on his website.



“Discovering the history of your home can bring your home to life. Instead being only yours, it can become a part of the history of your community and the lives of all of the people who have lived there before you.” – Dr. Ian Friel



Dr. Friel is a professional house history detective. His clients receive a detailed history of the home from construction to today.



“We asked Dr. Friel to look into the history of our home in Sussex. It turned out that this little home played a large role in the local history. Thank you so much. It all seems too much more interesting now.” – Helen R., Sussex



About Ian Friel

Ian Friel is a museum consultant, historian and writer with more than 30 years of experience and an international reputation in the field of maritime history.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Robert Peryea.



Media Contact: Ian Friel

Telephone: 07815 199679

Website: http://househistorytoday.co.uk/