Ian Hendry Biography Published on the British Film and TV Actor

Suffolk, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Ian Hendry is best known for his work on several British TV series of the 1960s and 1970s, including The Avengers (1961) and The Lotus Eaters (1972), as well as for his roles in iconic films such as The Hill (1965), Repulsion (1965) and Get Carter (1971).



A new biography has now been published detailing the life and work of the late actor. ‘Send In The Clowns - The Yo Yo Life Of Ian Hendry’ is written by journalist and author Gabriel Hershman. The book is the result of several years of research, with contributions from family, friends and many of the actor’s contemporaries including Dame Judi Dench, Sir Roger Moore and John Nettles.



Ian Hendry was born in Ipswich, Suffolk and studied at The Central School Of Speech and Drama in London. In 1961, he starred as Dr. David Keel in the first series of The Avengers, with actor Patrick Macnee in the supporting role as John Steed. He went on to star in more than 30 films and 600 television appearances in a a career spanning over 30 years. In 1971, he was nominated for a Bafta Award for his performance as Eric Paice in the cult British film, Get Carter (1971), with Michael Caine playing the role of the London gangster, Jack Carter.



The Official Website of Ian Hendry has been created to support the publication of the biography and to meet the growing interest in the actor.



“Ian was a tremendously gifted actor and the publication of this new biography and creation of the website serve as ways in which his contribution to film, television, stage and radio can be remembered and shared with fans, old and new,” said Neil Hendry, editor for the website and nephew of the late actor.



The Official Ian Hendry YouTube Channel has also been created to bring together a selection of videos from his career. This includes several rare television episodes which have only recently been located. Admirers of the actor can share in the appreciation on the Official Ian Hendry Facebook Page.



During his career, Ian Hendry worked with many of the great directors of the period, including Sidney Lumet, Roman Polanski and Ridley Scott.



