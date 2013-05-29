Ian Hendry Biography Published on the Life and Work of the British Film and TV Actor

Suffolk, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- A new biography has been published about the actor Ian Hendry. Hendry is best known for his work on several British TV series of the 1960s and 1970s, including The Avengers (1961) and The Lotus Eaters (1972), as well as for his roles in iconic films such as The Hill (1965), Repulsion (1965) and Get Carter (1971).



‘Send In The Clowns - The Yo Yo Life Of Ian Hendry’ is written by journalist and author Gabriel Hershman. The book is the result of several years of research, with contributions from family, friends and many of the actor’s contemporaries including Dame Judi Dench, Sir Roger Moore and John Nettles.



Ian Hendry was born in Ipswich, Suffolk and studied at The Central School Of Speech and Drama in London. In 1961, he starred as Dr. David Keel in the first series of The Avengers, with actor Patrick Macnee in the supporting role as John Steed. He went on to star in more than 30 films and 600 television appearances in a a career spanning over 30 years. In 1971, he was nominated for a Bafta Award for his performance as Eric Paice in the cult British film, Get Carter (1971), with Michael Caine playing the role of the London gangster, Jack Carter.



In a recent interview, Gabriel Hershman discussed his motivation for writing the biography of the late actor. “Well I think he was the most extraordinary actor and was underrated compared to his peers like Richard Harris, Albert Finney and Peter O’Toole who became very big world-wide stars. I think Ian was very underrated, he was at least as good as them if not better. He was a very natural actor who was establishing a character straight away and he had an extraordinary ability. I think he is potentially Britain’s greatest screen actor,” said Gabriel Hershman.



During his career, Ian Hendry worked with many of the great directors of the period, including Sidney Lumet, Roman Polanski and Ridley Scott.



