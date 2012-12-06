IAOM-US Adds Two Talented Faculty Members to Team

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Dale Gerke earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Wisconsin Lutheran College in 1996, his Master of Physical Therapy (MPT) from Concordia University Wisconsin in 2000 and his Doctor of Science in Physical Therapy (ScD) from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in 2009. He currently serves as Assistant Professor and staff Physical Therapist at Concordia University in Wisconsin. Dale became an Orthopedic Certification Specialist (OCS) in 2012 and a Certified Orthopedic Manual Therapist of the complete extremities (COMT) in 2006. He is an active contributor to multiple peer reviewed publications and presentations including:



- Strategies for Prevention and Management of Low Back Pain, Ergonomics, 2012 (Book Chapters)

- Change in spine height measurements following sustained mid-range and end-range flexion of the lumbar spine. Appl Ergon. 2011

- Systematic Review of the Effect of Adding Manual Therapy to Exercise for Reducing Pain and Disability in Persons with Low Back Pain. Poster Presentation, 2012

- Change in Spine Height Measurements Following Sustained Mid-Range and End-Range Flexion of the Lumbar Spine as a Measure of Intervertebral Disc Hydration. Poster Presentation, 2010



Dustin Silhan comes to the IAOM-US with a Bachelor of Science in Health Services degree (2005), a Master of Physical Therapy (2007) and a Doctor of Science in Physical Therapy (2012) from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Currently, Dustin is a Therapist with BSA Outpatient Therapy Services in Amarillo, TX and working on a Doctoral teaching project: Diagnosis and Management of the Overhead Throwing Athlete: An Investigation of the Shoulder Complex and Kinematic Chain. Dustin is a Certified Orthopedic Manual Therapist (COMT) and accomplished lecturer, most recently at the TPTA meeting in 2012.



The IAOM-US is proud to have Dale and Dustin join our team! Our continued success is due to the contributions and collaboration of all our faculty members!