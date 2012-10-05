iAPIS - eAPIS Manifest Submission Available on iPhone and iPad

Fort Pierce, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- WirthWhile Sevices Ltd is today launching iAPIS, the first iOS dedicated eAPIS app, and is available immediately on the Apple App Store.



Approved by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), iAPIS has been specifically designed to simplify the eAPIS process and provide rapid manifest submission for pilots using iPhone and iPad devices. iAPIS stores submitted data directly on the device, not on third party servers, and enables its reuse to create and submit new manifests to eAPIS in less than 45 seconds.



From word of mouth, following a soft release in May 2012, iAPIS has helped hundreds of frustrated eAPIS users fly across the USA border with less stress. iAPIS is available as a free download to allow pilots and FBOs, amongst others, to evaluate the interface and mechanism without committing any expenditure. Unlike competitors there is no ongoing costly and recurring subscription charge. The manifest submissions work on a Pay As You Go basis. iAPIS users pay only $2.99, via iTunes, for each manifest submitted to eAPIS.



"We are thrilled to bring iAPIS v1.3 to the Electronic Flight Bags of iPhone and iPad equipped pilots. We set out to simplify eAPIS manifest submissions, as well as to complement flight planning apps, and comments from our soft launch suggest we exceeded expectations. The feedback from the aviating community has been a great help in developing iAPIS to where it is now and we look forward to an ongoing conversation with our customers on Facebook and Twitter" said company spokesperson Tiffany Wirth.



For more information please visit http://www.iAPIS.com or download the app directly from the Apple App Store. The iAPIS team are ready to strike a conversation with the aviation community via social media on Twitter or on Facebook.



About WirthWhile Services Ltd

WirthWhile Services Ltd is a company with a passion for aviation and a desire to remove complexity from daily life through software. To learn more about iAPIS please visit: http://www.iapis.com