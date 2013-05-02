IBecomeACNA.com Explains the Step-by-Step Guide to Becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- The medical industry isn’t going to disappear anytime soon. In fact, with the aging of America’s population, the medical industry has grown at a faster-than-average pace over the past few years and it’s expected to continue doing so for many years into the future. For that reason, the nursing profession is one of the most sought-after careers for men and women across America.



Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), are also expected to rise in demand over the next few decades. At IBecomeACNA.com, visitors can learn all about the responsibilities facing today’s CNAs as well as the exact process prospective CNAs should take in order to enter the field.



The hoempage of IBecomeACNA.com features a typical CNA job description as well as the job’s responsibilities, including:



- Working on the frontlines of long-term patient care

- Working in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, hospitals, and many other interesting and challenging environments

- Assisting with nursing duties like taking vital signs and personal patient care



After learning about what CNAs do on an average day, visitors may be interested in learning more about actually becoming a CNA. The website explains exactly how to become a CNA throughout the United States, including specific CNA courses required for New York City, Hawaii, Arizona, and areas throughout the rest of the United States.



A spokesperson for IBecomeACNA.com explained how visitors can use the site to become a CNA in as little as 2 to 3 months:



“Our website is designed to make the CNA certification process as easy as possible. Our website features dozens of articles about CNA training and certification courses throughout the United States. Visitors can simply find their state on the list of articles and learn the exact requirements in each state. In many cases, CNA certification courses can be completed in 6 to 8 weeks. We also list expected salaries for CNAs throughout the country.”



Certified Nursing Assistants are sought-after in a number of different medical care facilities. But according to the IBecomeACNA.com website, some students don’t realize that medicine is their calling until they take their CNA degree. In that sense, the CNA degree can be used as a stepping stone to other medical professions:



“We’ve found that many of those who pursue a Certified Nursing Degree today are so interested in the field that they pursue other jobs in the future. Some may become doctors, for example, while others pursue a full LPN or RN degree.”



About IBecomeACNA.com

IBecomeACNA.com is an informational website that explains the job description and responsibilities of a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). The website also features information about CNA training and the specific courses needed in order to become a certified CNA. For more information, please visit: http://www.ibecomeacna.com