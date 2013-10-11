Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Iberdrola Ingenieria y Construccion SAU : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Iberdrola Ingenieria y Construccion SAU : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Iberdrola Ingenieria y Construccion SAU' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Iberdrola Ingenieria y Construccion (Iberdrola Ingenieria) provides engineering and construction services in Europe. It principally focuses on the electricity generation, distribution and control facilities. Iberdrola Ingenieria also carries out various activities such as modernization and remodeling of plants in operation, civil engineering for land preparation and adaptation, energy metering management and studies for the electric power transport distribution network. In addition, the company provides planning services for the following sectors that include thermal power, hydraulic power, wind energy, photovoltaic energy, telecommunication, nuclear generation, telemedia and telecontrol sectors. Iberdrola Ingenieria operates as a subsidiary of Iberdrola SA and is headquartered in Erandio, Vizcaya, Spain.



Companies Mentioned



Iberdrola Ingenieria y Construccion SAU



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