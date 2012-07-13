iBestWebHosting.com Gives Webmasters the Inside Track on the Best Hosting Providers

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- With nearly 2.1 billion internet users at the end of 2011 the internet is growing at a rapid rate. This boom has also lead to an increase in the number of people who want to share their thoughts, opinions, businesses and other ideas. Although social networks provide an outlet for many users there continues to be a large amount of people looking to start their own website.



This has led to an increasing need for web hosting providers, unfortunately the market is highly fragmented and often the services provided are of poor quality. Choosing a web host can particularly difficult for new site owners. One company that has been getting a lot of attention lately for assisting consumers in choosing the best web hosting solutions is iBestWebHosting.com.



iBestWebHosting.com is an independent review site that seeks out the best hosting platforms for users depending on their particular needs. The company’s team is comprised of experienced website developers familiar with the industry. Using their experience they sift through different hosting providers to present the 10 top web hosting providers of 2012. The homepage of the site features an eye catching table detailing each hosts features, benefits, cost and iBestWebHosting.com ranking.



The experience of iBestWebHosting.com’s team is not left to only pick and choose the best hosting providers for users, but to also educate and offer advice. They provide quality editorial content highlighting the different kinds of hosting such as virtual private servers, reseller accounts, dedicated servers and shared hosting. Each hosting type is explained with pros and cons and who might benefit from each.



A company employee explained:



“We didn’t set out to only point out the best web hosts and leave it at that. It was more about helping people produce the best website possible.”



In addition to providing an overall top 10 web hosting list, iBestWebHosting.com also provides awards based on other user demands. Alternate award categories feature hosting solutions with the best content management systems (Wordpress, Joomla, Drupal, etc.), business features, “green” servers and more.



A spokesperson for the site explained:



“Sometimes people have more specific needs and are looking for the best host for their Wordpress site or small business site, there isn’t always a one size fits all solution and the site caters for those needs.”



About iBestWebHosting.com

iBestWebHosting.com is a third party web hosting review site made up of a team of experienced website developers. They select the best hosting providers based on various features offered, reliability, customer service and other pre-defined parameters. Find out more by going to http://www.ibestwebhosting.com