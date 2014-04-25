Bistech Now Announces Advanced Strategic IBM Cognos Courses

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Bistech now announces advance strategic IBM Cognos courses. These courses are intended to streamline an entrepreneur’s creative ideas and implement them in enterprise planning and organization, Business Intelligence, Location intelligence, Information management. They provide classroom training sessions as well as on-site training programs to suit everyone’s interest and purpose.



Bistech is highly committed to excellence in the domain of Business Intelligence, Information Management, Enterprise planning and Management. Bistech is an IBM cognos partner and it provides cognos training to suit the requirement of the clients. It also provides customized training programs to the clients to make their business process more strategic and competent. Their training accelerates the productivity and gives a valuable return on investment.



A representative from Bistech said, “Bistech has been an IBM Cognos business partner since the year 2000 and we have provided IBM Cognos Consulting Services to over 100 clients across a diversity of industries and across a multitude of business functions. Our fully trained and certified Consultants provide services covering all aspects of an IBM Cognos deployment including installation, requirements gathering, scope and design, implementation, customised training and QA engagements. Our “Quick Win” deployment approach supported by our proven methodology ensures that our customers gain quick achievable results and a return on their IBM Cognos investment.”



Bistech Cogno B1 is a standard version of the IBM course. This particular course is designed to teach and train cognos users the vital and fundamental features of the software. The curriculum of this course is designed in a highly logical way and the teaching is conducted via top-notch lecturers and providing real life examples.



About Bistech

Bistech is a Performance Management Consultancy committed to excellence in the areas of Business Intelligence, Enterprise Planning and Information Management. Bistech has a proven methodology for designing, constructing and deploying IBM Cognos solutions. Their mission is to ensure that customers gain a return on their IBM Cognos investment. They solve the business problems associated with transforming corporate data into business information. Their fully trained and certified Consultants provide services covering all aspects of an IBM Cognos deployment including installation, requirements gathering, scope and design, implementation.



For more information, please visit- http://www.bistech.com.au/

Contact Details-

Level 16, 300 Adelaide Street

Brisbane QLD 4000

Phone: 07 3230 0377