To Best Meet the Needs of Our Clients Bistech Offers IBM Cognos Training

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- IBM Cognos training is a key offering provided by Bistech, an IBM Cognos Premier Business partner based in Brisbane. Bistech can tailor IBM Cognos training courses to best meet the requirements of any client. Bistech’s training and expertise extend across the key areas of Performance Management including Business Intelligence, Enterprise Planning, Predictive Analytics and Information Management... Engaging Bistech to assist in meeting your Performance Management objectives will positively impact your business and present new opportunities.



Bistech works closely with the official IBM Global Training Providers (GTP’s) to deliver high quality training and education courses specifically within the IBM Business Analytics curriculum, including but not limited to Cognos TM1, Cognos BI, Cognos Express, Cognos Planning, Cognos CDM, PowerPlay, Impromptu and much more.



Bistech has a proven methodology for designing, constructing and deploying IBM Performance Management solutions and have provided IBM Cognos Consulting Services to over 100 clients across a diversity of industries and across a multitude of business functions. Our fully trained and certified Consultants are leaders in their field and provide services covering all aspects of an IBM Cognos deployment including installation, requirements gathering, scope and design, implementation, customised training and QA engagements. Our Performance Management expertise encompasses Data Governance, Master Data Management, Reporting & Analysis, Scorecarding, Budgeting & Forecasting, Data Mining and Disclosure Management.



About Bistech

Bistech is a Brisbane based IBM Premier Partner specialising in the deployment of Performance Management solutions. Bistech is committed to excellence in the areas of Business Intelligence, Enterprise Planning, Financial Performance Management, Predictive Analytics, Location Intelligence and Information Management. Bistech was the world’s first IBM Business Partner to achieve GOLD Cognos TM1 and Cognos BI Software Practice Accreditation, demonstrating our commitment to providing the highest levels of IBM Cognos Consulting and Training expertise to our customers



For more information, please visit- www.bistech.com.au



Contact Details -

Bistech Pty Ltd

Level 20, 300 Queen Street

Brisbane QLD 4000

Phone: 07 3230 0377

Email: info@bistech.com.au