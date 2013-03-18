Iboga House Cures Addiction, Depression, PTSD, and More with African Iboga Root

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Modern medicine has the power to cure many of today’s worst diseases. However, when it comes to diseases of the mind, modern medicine often falls short. Whether seeking cures for addiction or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), modern medicine rarely works as promised.



That’s why healing centers like Iboga House are turning to traditional methods of mental relief. At Iboga House, guests take part in retreat programs that seek to cure drug and alcohol addiction, PTSD, and a number of other diseases of the mind.



Located in beautiful Liberia, Costa Rica, Iboga House aims to heal whatever troubles the patient is experiencing. In fact, the IbogaHouse.com website is filled with testimonials from previous guests who have been able to heal strong methamphetamine, heroin, and alcohol addictions, as well as many other types of issues. A full series of Iboga House reviews can be found at IbogaHouse.com



An Iboga House spokesperson explains how the retreat programs work:



“The secret behind the success of Iboga House is a plant called Iboga. Iboga has been used for thousands of years in Gabon, Africa, where it played a key role in Bwiti shamanic traditional medicines. After consuming Iboga, patients experience a feeling like nothing they have ever experienced in their lives. This once in a lifetime journey through the mind has the power to repair damage that has been done to the brain through drug and alcohol addiction, depression, or traumatic experiences.”



Iboga House aims to offer a safe environment where patients can take Iboga. Prior to taking Iboga, many patients will need to undergo a detoxification process. Other elements of the healing process include:



- Psycho-spiritual exploration

- Traditional physical healing

- Pre-initiation ceremonies



The true secret behind the success of Iboga House, however, may be its passionate owner and operator, Moughenda Mikala. Moughenda is a 10th generation shaman currently living in Costa Rica. As the head shaman of Iboga House, Moughenda aims to introduce Bwiti ceremonies and Iboga practices to the western world.



Prior to founding Iboga House, Moughenda performed free spiritual healing throughout Canada. The Iboga House spokesperson explains how Moughenda learned about the power of Iboga and traditional Gabonese shamanic practices:



“Bwiti shamanism has been a core part of Moughenda for his entire life. As a 10th generation shaman, the practices have been passed down across several centuries. In order to become a qualified shaman, Moughenda needed to complete six Bwiti initiation ceremonies throughout his teenage years. After completing his initiation and performing thousands of healings, Moughenda wanted to introduce the western world to the awesome power of Bwiti shamanism and Iboga.”



Iboga House is currently accepting patients who seek to cure any type of drug, alcohol, or nicotine addictions. The clinic also specializes in treating PTSD and depression and can safely monitor drug detoxifications. More information about the Iboga treatment process, Bwiti shamanism, and Moughenda himself can be found at IbogaHouse.com



About Iboga House

Iboga House offers retreat programs in Costa Rica. The clinic aims to cure addiction, PTSD, depression, and other illnesses of the mind using the power of African Bwiti shamanism and a powerful plant called Iboga. For more information, please visit: http://www.ibogahouse.com