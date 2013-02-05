IbogaHouse.com Uses the Iboga Root in Traditional Healing Practices

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- For thousands of years, the Iboga Root has been used in many traditional African religious practices. The psychoactive effects of this natural herb have been employed in various rituals and celebrations of the Bwiti religion, the traditional practice of many Central African tribes. In the modern world Iboga is still used to potentiate spiritual experiences, but it is also starting to be noticed for incredible medical benefits. It is currently widely used to help people free themselves from opiate addiction, and is also reported to be beneficial in dealing with many other mental and physical health issues.



One Iboga root related website that is getting a lot of attention recently is IbogaHouse.com, a drug detox center, depression clinic, and center for spiritual awakening. Iboga House employs powerful techniques using the Iboga Root to assist people struggling with drug problems and other physical and issues in the same traditional way that central African people have employed this powerful root in the past. The treatments available at Iboga house have a substantial reputation for their effectiveness.



The IbogaHouse.com website is replete with information about the effects of the Iboga Root, the conditions that it can be used to treat, and the range of services available at Iboga House. This detailed website is also full of Iboga House reviews from previous visitors.



A spokesperson for the website said: “The Iboga Root is an exceptionally powerful plant which has been widely employed for both ceremonial and therapeutic uses in central African Bwiti practice for hundreds if not thousands of years. However it is only recently that people in the west have started to wake up to the many uses of this incredible plant. One of the most widely reported benefits of Iboga Root is how it deals with the negative effects of opiate addiction and withdrawal, but this is just one of the ways this plant can be used effectively for therapeutic purposes. It also has a multitude of uses for mental health problems and is even effective as a physical remedy too. When used correctly, Iboga root can be beneficial in most circumstances. We provide psycho-spiritual and healing journeys using the Iboga root, guided by a 10th generation shaman at our center in Costa Rica. While there are many places to obtain Iboga root, Iboga House is the only place outside of Africa where you will be guided in correct usage.”



IbogaHouse.com is a drug detox center, depression clinic, and center for spiritual awakening in Costa Rica.



