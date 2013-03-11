Ibotdis.Com Declares Top 3 Stores with High Customer Loyalty

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Shopper’s ultimate treat zone, Ibotdis.com widely known for providing online shoppers with updated deals in the form of various stores’ coupons, free shipping offers, products discounts, sales and other seasonal offers, has recently declared Best Buy, Overstock Company and Macys as the top 3 retail stores in terms of having an unbelievably higher rate of customer loyalty.



Ibotdis.com was launched in 2012 by Victoria Wong who is a Mass Communication graduate from the St. Xaviers College with a deep interest to share new discount deals with family and friends. This led to the creation of Ibotdis.com that is perhaps the one stop online source for the most updated coupons and deals for major online stores, catering to the varying needs of online shopping niche.



Ibotdis.com sells updated coupons of all the top 3 high customer loyalty online retail stores. Best Buy has made it to the first place by offering an extensive variety of computer hardware, computer software, peripherals and consumer electronics. Their website offers the same wide product choices to be accessed by the individuals from the comfort of their homes without having them to make long trips down to the many Best Buy stores all over America. Their customer service branch and technical support are known for their exceptionally commendable customer relations and highly prompt and quality services. To encourage more and more customers to shop at Best Buy online store, the company offers numerous Best Buy coupons to enable the customers avail the benefits of various discounts, free shipping and many of its other quality services.



The second online retail store in terms of high customer satisfaction is the Overstock Company also known as O.Co. Based in Utah, it was initially established to sell surplus items from other companies but has now switched to selling brand new items only. It aims to provide quality products at affordable prices online and offer numerous Overstock coupons time and again, facilitating the customers with a wide amount of savings. In addition, Overstock also possesses the redline deals section, a hot deal every day, reward programs and a clearance sale section. The customers are further timely offered with free shipping deals and other money saving offers.



Macys is the third best online departmental store, located at the heart of New York City, when it comes to quality customer service. It sells everything ranging from apparel to crockery and from jewelry to bags and luggage. The customers can find their respective products from all the big brands simply at its website. Macys frequently offers various discounts on its quality products that have won the hearts of millions of individuals around the globe.



The individuals can get the Best Buy Coupons, Overstock Coupon Codes and Macys Promo Codes from ibotdis.com that is a convenient, no registration and an absolutely free website serving as an efficient intermediary between online stores and their customers for over one year now.



Media Contact:

Name: Pemba Tsering

Email: pemba76@gmail.com

Company Location: New York, NY

Website address: http://www.ibotdis.com