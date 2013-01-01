Eating for IBS Celebrates 10 Years on the Best Seller List

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2013 -- If you’re new to the dietary management of Irritable Bowel Syndrome, learning what you can and can’t eat without triggering painful symptoms used to be an even more painful process.



Then the book Eating for IBS confirmed what every IBS sufferer instinctively knew: diet plays a direct role in gut function, and the abdominal pain, diarrhea, constipation, and bloating from Irritable Bowel Syndrome can be directly controlled through diet. The Eating for IBS diet makes the difference between living a normal, happy, outgoing life versus spending every day stuck in the bathroom enduring pain, bowel dysfunction, and misery.



Contrary to what many IBS patients and even doctors still believe, eating for IBS does not mean deprivation, never going to restaurants, boring food, or a limited and therefore unhealthy diet. It does mean learning to eat safely by realizing how different foods physically affect the GI tract, and how foods can help or hurt both diarrhea AND constipation, as well as abdominal pain, bloating, gas, and nausea. Foods can either prevent or trigger IBS symptoms.



For example:



- There are two kinds of fiber...one soothes the colon and regulates gut function but the other can cause severe IBS attacks



- Dairy is a common trigger...even in people who are not lactose intolerant



- Peppermint and fennel can prevent pain, spasms, and bloating better than some drugs



- Bland foods are not automatically safe foods



- How you eat for IBS is just as important as what you eat for IBS



With Eating for IBS, Heather Van Vorous, who has suffered from IBS since childhood and gradually learned to control her symptoms through dietary modifications, offered sympathetic information tailored specifically to the needs of IBS sufferers. She provided a comprehensive overview of IBS, explicit eating and cooking strategies, travel and restaurant advice, daily menus, supermarket ideas, and 175 delicious IBS-friendly recipes.



How delicious could those recipes be? Eating for IBS was a finalist for the IACP (International Association of Culinary Professionals) Health and Special Diet Award - also known as the "Julia Child" award, and it led to the Seattle television show “Heather Cooks!”



IBS sufferers have been thrilled to discover they can enjoy traditional homestyle cooking, ethnic foods, rich desserts, snacks, and party foods - and don't have to cook unusual or special meals for themselves while their families follow a "normal" diet. Eating for IBS forever revolutionized the way people with Irritable Bowel Syndrome eat - and live.



Irritable Bowel Syndrome affects up to 20% of the population and symptoms such as diarrhea, constipation, abdominal pain, bloating and gas can either be triggered or prevented through diet. Eating for IBS was the first book to give patients the accurate, comprehensive IBS dietary information they need, and its success and popularity ten years on is a testament to the success so many IBS sufferers have found with it. .



About Heather Van Vorous

Author Heather Van Vorous is the founder of HelpForIBS.com, the largest IBS community on the internet, with over 5 million visits per year and a membership of over 260,000 subscribers. HelpForIBS.com is dedicated to serving people with IBS, by offering education, support, and products that allow people with Irritable Bowel Syndrome to successfully manage their symptoms through simple and safe lifestyle modifications. Heather’s groundbreaking work in the IBS dietary field led to the founding of the Heather’s Tummy Care line of organic medical foods for IBS, and her inclusion in Marquis Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare. Her IBS diet information and recipes have been licensed by Novartis pharmaceuticals, and her work has been publicized worldwide by physicians, dietitians, IBS organizations, and patients.



