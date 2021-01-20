New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Ibuprofen Market



The global ibuprofen market is estimated to see robust growth over the forecast period owing to robust demand from pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. Ibuprofen falls under anti-inflammatory drug category, which helps reducing the inflammation and pain causing hormones. It also has an analgesic effects and is used over toothache, back pain, menstrual pain, and headache. Additionally, increasing number of patients suffering from cancer, cardiovascular diseases, arthritis, and other chronic diseases are increasing consumption of the ibuprofen. All these factors are contributing in the growth of the global ibuprofen market.



The report is furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects on the Ibuprofen industry and the key segments. The pandemic has disrupted the workflow of the industry and created financial difficulties. The report assesses the complete impact of the pandemic on the market and offers key insights into the market scenario along with trends and demands disruptions. The report also offers an outlook on the market scenario in the forecast timeline.



Some of the players profiled in the report are Reckitt Benckiser, Alveda Pharmaceuticals, Amnel, Pfizer, CSL Limited, Perrigo Company, Xinhua Pharmaceutical etc.



Market Drivers



Growing incidences of diseases including infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and kidney-associated diseases are contributing in the overall demand of ibuprofen. In addition, this demand is encouraging introduction of newer products for treatment of patients from all age groups are driving growth of the market.



The growing demand for advanced technologies, such as emergence of bioinformatics, effect technologies providing purest form of medications, and combinatorial chemistry. Moreover, the technological improvements have improved the process of manufacturing and helping to meet the desired accuracy, which lowers the time consumed for manufacturing. This is a key factor driving growth of the ibuprofen market.



Type overview (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



USP

EP



Applications overview (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Tablet

Capsule

Suspension

Other



Regional Outlook



Regionally, Asia Pacific dominated the overall market and is estimated to remain dominant over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increased healthcare expenditure in the region. Furthermore, the low cost of drug manufacturing and largest plants present in the countries such as China and India are estimated to contribute in the growth of the global ibuprofen market. China is one of the largest suppliers of ibuprofen, which contributes to almost 48% of the global market.



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Coverage of the Ibuprofen Market:



Insightful information regarding the global Ibuprofen market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Ibuprofen market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



Global Ibuprofen Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Ibuprofen Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



