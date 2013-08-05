Fitchburg, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Since 1928 iccreditunion has offered residents of Massachusetts quality banking services with an emphasis on personal relationships. With the growth of the iccreditunion family, they are pleased to announce that iccreditunion is now offering membership benefits to people who live or work in Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk or Worcester counties. People in these areas can now enjoy the full benefits of the iccreditunion experience.



Credit unions are not banks, though they do provide many of the same services. Banks are corporations or businesses that are run by investors. Because they have investors to answer to, banks have to make profits to distribute to shareholders and profits are the primary concern of the bank. Credit unions, such as iccreditunion, are non-profit entities that provide financial services. A credit union is a collection of member depositors who all have a say in how the credit union operates. The focus on membership and the need for member activity means that the services of credit unions are generally limited to one area. This means that credit unions have a vested interest in helping the community fulfill its needs, because the credit union is a part of the community. For this reason, people are only offered membership if they are also a part of the local community.



There are some exceptions to the residency requirements. People who work for iccreditunion and their immediate families may also become members. Additionally, any spouse of a deceased member may be a member of the credit union. If a member moves away, but maintains their credit union account, the customer may stay a member of the iccreditunion.



With nearly a century of experience, iccreditunion is a leading financial institution in Massachusetts. The people at iccreditunion have put the needs of the community first and they have developed strong relationships with the people they serve. By expanding the membership areas for iccreditunion, they hope to bring the benefits of credit union membership to even more people.



