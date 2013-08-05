IC Credit Union Expands Mobile Banking Platform

Fitchburg, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- In the modern world, people expect to be able to access the information they want, when they want it. In banking this has been a problem, because of the security needed for mobile banking applications. At iccreditunion they are now pleased to announce the expansion of their mobile banking platforms to include support for web enabled phones and apps for the iPhone, Android and Blackberry platforms.



Customers can visit iccreditunion.org to find a link to the mobile banking section. On a mobile device, the customer can find the direct link to the correct app for their phone, and get quick access to the mobile banking features of iccreditunion.



Mobile banking has a number of benefits for consumers. First, mobile banking makes it possible for consumers to track their spending in real time. Customers at iccreditunion will be able to see exactly how much money they have in the bank and can tell when deposits have cleared the bank. Second, mobile banking gives customers alerts when unusual activity is detected. At iccreditunion customers can get text alerts when balances are running low so that the account does not go into overdraft. With the text alerts, iccreditunion customers can know that they need to transfer money between accounts, and the mobile app makes the money transfer quick and easy. Mobile banking also allows the customer to go paperless, as there is no longer a need to mail statements to the customer each month. Finally, mobile banking saves customers time and money. Customers no longer have to drive to a iccreditunion branch in order to make account inquiries or transfer money, so customers do not waste time making a trip to the bank.



Customers want to be able to get information quickly and easily. By expanding their mobile banking platform, iccreditunion is making strides to give customers what they want when it comes to their banking needs.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.iccreditunion.org/ or call (800) 263-2623.