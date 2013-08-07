IC Federal Credit Union Announces Private Student Loans

Fitchburg, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- In the modern economy it is almost impossible to find a job without some kind of post-secondary training. This training can be at a technical school, a community college or a traditional four year institution, but having some kind of specialized training is the only way to get a good paying job. The problem with this need for training is that it is expensive, and most people do not have the resources to pay the expenses out of pocket. For that reason, Iccreditunion is proud to announce their new private student loan program.



Private student loans are a way to supplement the shortages that are caused when federal student loans are not enough. Sometimes the federal loans only cover a part of tuition and fees, and the student does not have enough money left over for books and other necessities. This is where the loans from Iccreditunion really shine. Just because tuition and fees are covered does not mean the student can afford to go to school, and private loans ensure the student gets everything that he or she needs to be successful. Iccreditunion can help with a private loan to cover all aspects of the college experience. These loans follow many of the same guidelines as federal loans, including a repayment period that does not begin in earnest until six months after the end of the student’s last semester.



It is important to note that private loans are a last resort, and should not be considered the primary method of funding for any college education. Students still need to file a FAFSA form and find out what kind of funding they can get from the government before they consider taking out a private loan. To see more of the differences between federal Stafford loans and private loans, students should head to iccreditunion.org .



College is a time of life that should be enjoyed and that cannot happen when students have to worry about where their next tuition check is going to come from. Private loans are a good way to fill shortages in college funding, but they must be used sparingly.



