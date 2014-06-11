IC Packaging Materials Market in Semiconductor Worth $26 Billion by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- The report defines and segments the "IC Packaging Materials Market in Semiconductor by Types (Organic Substrates, Bonding Wires, Lead frames, Ceramic Packages, and so on), Packaging Technologies (SOP, GA, QFN, DFN, and others), and Geography - Regional Trends & Forecast to 2019" with an analysis and forecast of revenues of types such as organic substrates, bonding wires, leadframes, encapsulation resins, and so on) individually. Along with this, the revenue of materials by types such as packaging technologies, and geography are also discussed.



Browse 70 market data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 183 Pages and in-depth TOC on “IC Packaging Materials Market”.

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It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for the semiconductor and IC packaging materials market with an analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, and winning imperatives. The market is segmented and the revenue has been forecasted on the basis of major regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW). Furthermore, the market is segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of major packaging technologies of semiconductor and IC packaging materials in various electronic components such as consumer electronics, flat panel displays, and others.



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Semiconductors & IC—Major market for packaging materials



The semiconductor and IC packaging materials market is segmented into following types: organic substrates, bonding wires, leadframes, encapsulation resins, and others. Each type of semiconductor and IC packaging material has its own properties and applications. These individual packaging materials have application-specific demands that are differentiated by placement, cost, and efficiency. Organic substrates are used as base materials in semiconductor applications and manufacturing. Encapsulation resins are comparatively the latest and are especially designed to protect and insulate electronic components from external threats. The use of these semiconductor and IC packaging materials increases the efficiency of their applications.



The semiconductor & IC packaging materials market to reach $26 million by 2019



The market for semiconductor and IC packaging materials in terms of revenue is expected to reach $26 million by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2014 to 2019. Asia-Pacific dominated the semiconductor and IC packaging materials market revenues in 2013. Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the major by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2014 to 2019. ROW is expected to be the fastest growing markets, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2014 to 2019. Europe and North America are estimated to grow at a slower CAGR of 3.0% and 3.2% respectively from 2014 to 2019, owing to the rising consumption in the Asia-Pacific region, where end-user markets of semiconductor and IC packaging materials are growing steadily.



Asia-Pacific alone accounted for more than 68% of the semiconductor & IC packaging materials revenues in 2013



Asia-Pacific is the largest semiconductor and IC packaging market, with major developments in China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. Asia-Pacific alone accounted for 68% of the semiconductor and IC packaging materials revenue in 2013. This region is expected to dominate the market by 2019, with advanced technological developments in electronic packaging materials for end-users. Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the major semiconductor and IC packaging market by 2019, with high investments in emerging applications due to growing population and demand.



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