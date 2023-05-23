Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Icahn Enterprises L.P.



Sunny Isles Beach, FL based Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally.



On May 2, 2023, Hindenburg Research released a report outlining its concerns regarding Icahn Enterprises L.P.. The firm alleges that Icahn Enterprises L.P. units are inflated by up to 75% stating, "(1) IEP trades at a 218% premium to its last reported net asset value (NAV), vastly higher than all comparables (2) we've uncovered clear evidence of inflated valuation marks for IEP's less liquid and private assets (3) the company has suffered additional performance losses year to date following its last disclosure."



Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) declined from $51.34 per share on May 1, 2023 to as low as $28.29 per share on May 04, 2023.



On May 10, 2023, before the market opened, Icahn Enterprises L.P. filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC for the period ended March 31, 2023. Therein, the Company stated that the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York contacted Icahn Enterprises on May 3, 2023 seeking production of information relating to the Company, certain of its affiliates' "corporate governance, capitalization, securities offerings, dividends, valuation, marketing materials, due diligence and other materials." Icahn Enterprises L.P. claimed it is "cooperating with the request" and is "providing documents in response to the voluntary request for information."



The plaintiff claims that between August 2, 2018 and May 9, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Icahn Enterprises was inflating its net asset value, that the Company was using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors, that, as a result, the Company would become the subject of criminal and/or regulatory scrutiny, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



