iCare Credit Expands Dental Patient Financing Expands Into Central and Western States

“Strategically, by expanding into these markets we will be able to better serve our providers with growing customer service support and dedicated sales reps,” Vice President of Marketing of iCare Credit, Patrick Rangely said. “Our goal has been to extend our product offering to facilitate as many new dental practices in all 50 states. In turn this will give patients the ability to receive the quality care that they need while providing a reliable recurring income stream for the dental practice. And with the biggest obstacle to treatment acceptance being affordability, our program allows patients to finance their dental bills by spreading out the payments so it's not a huge strain on their budgets.”



iCare Credit supports its providers in delivering the best patient experience and most transparent process with their product as possible. iCareExpand Approach & UseWeWe only accepts approved dental providers who are required to complete training on how to present the product to their patients and who adhere to program policies. Their team of experienced in-house professionals gives comprehensive training and ongoing support to their provider network. Key training components emphasized include: explanation of promotion requirements, presenting dental financing plan details, and working within the consumer’s budget.



Based in Atlanta, iCare Credit is a full-service consumer credit organization in dental, medical, automotive and consumer verticals. We offer consumer and patient financing programs for 0% interest, Everyone Approved with No Credit Check. Nationally recognized, our consumer and patient credit programs provide businesses with powerful revenue streams for optimum results. iCare Credit markets our programs in all 50 states, through an extensive national sales force and a multitude of strategic marketing partnerships. For more information please visit iCare Credit’s website at www.icarecreditcorp.com.