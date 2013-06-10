iCarryAlls Announces New Genuine Leather Padfolio for iPad Mini

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Looking for a stylish yet affordable way to carry and protect your Macbook Air and your iPad Mini? iCarryAlls has got you covered. The leading online retailer of high-quality leather goods has added a versatile leather padfolio to its product lineup that’s designed to accommodate both a Macbook and a Mini as well as accessories and supplies.



iCarryAlls created the new padfolio to meet the needs of its customers, many of whom found they needed a way to keep their essential electronics in one, easy-to-carry case that offers superior protection without sacrificing style.



Featuring a richly textured finish, the padfolio uses a double zipper closure to keep all your gear safely stowed, and the inside offers multiple pockets, pouches and slots to keep accessories like cables and flash drives neatly organized. There are even built-in pockets designed to hold your business cards, ID and credit cards. The main interior compartment is large enough to easily accommodate an 11” Macbook Air or other small laptop, or use it to tote files and paperwork.



There’s even a special built-in face frame to safely house your iPad Mini while maintaining easy and convenient access all the devices’ easy-to-use features you love. Tuck a notebook into an additional pocket, slip a pen or two into the provided pen loops and you’re ready for your next business meeting, long commute or out-of-town trip.



Like all the products it carries, the new padfolio can be monogrammed to make the case easily identifiable and also provide an added layer of security. Featuring a streamlined profile and available in black, brown, dark brown and beige, the iCarryAlls Macbook and iPad Mini padfolio is the perfect accessory for anyone who wants to keep their electronics close at hand and free from damage. To learn more about the iCarryAll padfolio, visit the iPad Mini custom leather case page.



About iCarryAlls

iCarryAlls takes pride in offering the highest quality leather goods at the most competitive prices available in today’s marketplace. See the entire colletion of iCarryAlls products at iCarryAlls.com.