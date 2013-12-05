iCarryAlls Launches Leather Portfolio Cases for iPad Air and iPad Mini 2

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- iCarryAlls.com, a leading retailer of quality leather cases for tablets and smartphones, today introduced a new line of portfolio cases for the recently launched Apple iPad Air and iPad Mini 2.



The new folio style cases for the latest iPads are based off designs that have proven to be popular among consumers. iCarryAlls.com has been known for creating unique and functional portfolio cases for consumer electronics that are not only stylish, but protect the user’s device from unintentional damage.



Whether someone is looking for a basic carry case for their iPad Air or Mini 2, or a more elaborate portfolio case that holds a tablet, pen, accessories and pockets for business essentials, the new line features styles to accommodate everyone’s needs.



"We design all of our cases off feedback we receive from our customers," says FIRST LASTNAME, owner of iCarryAlls.com. "By getting input from the people who use our products every day and learning about what works and what doesn’t, we’re able to tweak our designs to make them the most user-friendly available."



In addition to cases for the versions of the popular Apple tablet, iCarryAlls.com, offers cases for all iPad versions as well as unique cases for the iPhone as well. All products are manufactured using only high-quality leather with durable stitching designed to stand up to the vigorous use mobile professionals put their devices through.



"One thing that really makes us unique is our ability to create a custom designed case for someone," added LASTNAME. "We offer our customers the ability to submit their own design via our website and we’ll create a case designed to their specifications and needs. They truly end up with a one-of-a-kind portfolio case for their mobile device."



To learn more about iCarryAlls.com and to see the different styles of portfolio cases available, visit their website at http://www.icarryalls.com.