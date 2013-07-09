Health Systems Management Network, Inc. Tells Clients to Prepare for ICD-10-CM Requirements Even with ACA Corporate Delay to 2015

Wellington, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- HSMN announces that The White House’s delay in implementing certain provisions of the Affordable Care Act does not change the need for hospitals and private practice to get prepared when it comes to making sure they really understand the need to be ready for ICD-10-CM/PCS requirements.



Hospitals and practice groups have argued that automation, enterprise wide systems, automated billing systems will somehow transport those who provide care into the new paradigm of ICD-10 compliance.



“While there are many technical details involved in transitioning claims management from ICD-9-CM to ICD-10-CM that automation will support, it will not replace the clinical judgment and decision making involved in a patient encounter nor the need for exquisitely pristine specificity in clinical documentation. The machines won’t do that only clinicians and the revenue cycle management team can make that happen” says Theo Tarantini of HSMN.



Health Systems Management Network, Inc whose principals and staff are seasoned clinical, operational and financial professionals each with over 25 years of experience in every iteration of the hospital/practice coding and clinical documentation and claims management starting DRGs, MS-DRG’s, APC’s, bundled and every other form of reimbursement. In addition their client list encompasses the very best practices in the country.



In the almost 30 years since its founding HSMN has gathered the advice from the best clinicians in every discipline about clinical documentation and the best practices for engaging the medical staff during transitions to each iteration of coding and clinical documentation requirements.



“What we have learned is that there is a very large gaping whole between clinical thinking and the clinical language essential to making sure that claims are clean and paid. There is no magic, automation or educational materials that fill the gap” continues Tarantini.



Over a period of 30 years HSMN’s proven technique has been to follow the logic of clinical decision making and build a bridge between that process and the documentation that supports the care.



HSMN does it in a way that is comfortable and familiar to clinicians in every discipline. It is done by working closely with them on a prospective basis to see how their cases evolve both clinically and documentationally. They also build a bridge that enables them to be more accurate in their professional fee billing.



