Ice Boxes Market 2020 Insights, Demand and Top Key Players : Igloo, Coleman(Esky), Rubbermaid, Grizzly, Engel, Bison Coolers

The global ice boxes market was worth $0.9 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.46% and reach $1.2 billion by 2023.



Market Segmentation



Top leading Companies of Global Ice Boxes Market are – Igloo, Coleman(Esky), Rubbermaid, Grizzly, Engel, Bison Coolers, ORCA, Pelican, Polar Bear Coolers, YETI



Markets Covered: 1) By Type Of Product: Inflatable Coolers; Marine Coolers; Soft-Sided Coolers; Standard Ice Chests 2) By Application: Camping; Medical; Military cooler 3) By End Use: Household; Commercial; Industrial 4) By Type Of Material: Metal Coolers; Plastic Coolers; Fabric Coolers



The ice boxes market covered in this report is segmented by type of product into inflatable coolers, marine coolers, soft-sided coolers and standard ice chests. The ice boxes market in this report is segmented by application into camping, medical and military cooler. The ice boxes market in this report is segmented by end use into household, commercial and industrial. The ice boxes market in this report is segmented by type of material into metal coolers, plastic coolers and fabric coolers.



The rising popularity of outdoor parties, camping and caravanning is driving the growth of the ice boxes market. As the number of people opting for outdoor recreational activities is increasing, the demand for ice boxes used to store food and beverages is rising. Campers and holidaymakers prefer carrying their own food products that must be stored at cool temperatures to prevent spoilage.



Extreme cold weather and rainfall restrict the use of ice boxes as consumers do not prefer cold food or beverages in places with cold weather conditions. Also, ice boxes require ice cubes or ice packs to function that acts as a restrain for the ice boxes market.



Ice box manufacturers are investing in the development and manufacture of collapsible and foldable coolers to minimize the space occupied. These coolers are made using insulated canvas with heat welded seams to prevent leakage. When not in use, these coolers can be folded for easy storage. Some of the companies manufacturing collapsible and foldable coolers include Coleman, AO Coolers, Columbia.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



