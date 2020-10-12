Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Ice Cream Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Ice Cream Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Unilever Group (United Kingdom), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), General Mills, Inc. (United States), Mars, Incorporated (United States), Blue Bell Creameries (United States), Lotte Confectionery (South Korea), Wells Enterprises, Inc. (United States), Turkey Hill Dairy (United States) and Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd. (Japan)



Growing Demand for Ice Cream in Developing countries, inadequate supply of raw material and flexible availability of ice cream are boosting the global ice cream market. There are various coating and flavors in ice-cream propelling the market. Due to increasing obesity-related problems across the globe, the market might face hindrances in growth. Further, the rising popularity of soft serves ice cream and lactose-free ice cream among millennials supplementing the market growth.



Market Trend

- Rising Consumption of Lacto-Free Ice-Cream



Market Drivers

- Availability of Various Flavor in Ice-cream

- Increase in Demand for Sweet Dishes Coupled with Rising Disposable Income among Population



Opportunities

- Manufacturers Focused on the Manufacturing the New Innovative Flavours

- Growth in Demand from Younger Demographics



Restraints

- Health Concern associated with Ice-cream



Challenges

- Fluctuation in the Price of Raw Material



Type (Impulse Ice Cream, Take-home Ice Cream, Artisanal Ice Cream), Application (Catering (Restaurant, Hotel,etc.), Ice Cream Frenzy, Food Processing Industry), Container (Cup, Stick, Cone, Brick, Tub), Distribution Channel (Ice cream parlor, Supermarket, Grocery)



