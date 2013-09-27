Ice Cream Consultants Advise on Product Launch and Future Trends

Lakewood, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- The Internet has made the world a very small place and changed the product launch landscape. The power of social marketing, online content marketing and drop-shipping has even changed which products will be successful and which ones will fall by the wayside. Gone are the days when tacking on the words “Premium” or “Gourmet” is enough to entice customers to buy and keep buying.



Nowadays one can have their organic wild blueberry nectar honey made-to-order and shipped from thousands of miles away in personalized packaging, overnight if they wish. Furthermore, with the speed at which information is passed via the Internet, it’s nearly impossible to stay in-the-know about every legal change and marketing trend.



That’s where niche business consultants like Darryl’s Ice Cream Solutions can help new and seasoned business owners succeed in product launches where others will fail.



Darryl's Ice Cream Solutions started in the ice cream consulting business on April 1 2012, not as a joke, but because Darryl recognized the need to offer assistance to the experienced and inexperienced person in the business of ice cream and other frozen desserts. With over 30 years experience in dairy and non-dairy industry, Darryl's goal is to help guide people serious in getting into the business of ice cream and at any level.



“We do a good job at keeping up with trends,” said Darryl. “That will help you keep your business sustained.”



Why is it in ones' best interest to hire a ice cream consultant to help them get into the business of ice cream? The answer is simple. The right consultant helps the client not only have greater foresight in the "how to" of the business, but understand, recognize and respond to the ever changing trends in the industry.



“I like to say, let’s talk about your menu today and then let’s talk about what it will be three years from now,” said Darryl.



Darryl's mission is not just to help people get started in manufacturing or serving frozen concoctions. He helps them understand and keep up with industry trends as a result of the ongoing demands of the public.



“Simply opening a shop in a good location to dispense product, does not suggest a successful model for future growth,” said Darryl. “Understanding and capitalizing on the ebb and flow of the public's taste bud's will keep you on the better side of the success scale.”



“It’s preparing you for success over time.” he said.



About Ice Cream Private Label

Ice Cream Private Label has been successful in helping people on all types of frozen projects. From scoop shop to manufacturing plant and Super Premium to Vegan ice cream. If it's educating on the best equipment for the task, finding that special ingredient, refining a formula, creating or updating a production facility or opening a scoop shop, Darryl offers insight and assistance that helps business owners succeed.



For more information visit icecreamprivatelabel.com.