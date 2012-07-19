Ice Cream in Denmark - a Snapshot (2012) - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Ice Cream in Denmark - a Snapshot (2012)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Ice Cream in Denmark by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers all packaged ice cream, sorbets and water ices in family packs, individually wrapped and multipack format. It excludes unpackaged items, desserts, frozen cakes, frozen yoghurts and tofu. Market value and volume comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Ice Cream in Denmark is given in %, DKK, USD and litres with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Denmark. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
