Ice Cream in Dominican Republic - New Study Released

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Ice Cream in Dominican Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- The Dominican Republic is a country with a hot weather, which lends itself naturally to a strong local ice cream demand. Supported by the wide availability of ice cream shops all around the country, the local brand Bon has further consolidated its role as industry leader in the Dominican Republic, as consumers continue to trust and prefer the company's product to international options.
Euromonitor International's Ice Cream in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Frozen Yoghurt, Impulse Ice Cream, Retail Artisanal Ice Cream, Take-Home Ice Cream.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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