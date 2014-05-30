New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Malaysia is a country with a high obesity rate, with the Malaysian Society for the Study of Obesity revealing that there are three million locals estimated to be obese. This makes Malaysia the sixth leading Asia Pacific country for obesity. The sedentary lifestyles of consumers coupled with their busy schedules leaves little time to exercise. However, consumers are increasingly image conscious due to their heightened exposure to international beauty and grooming trends. Therefore, they are increasingly reliant on meal replacement products to slim down, which further boosted the category's current value growth in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
Herbalife Products (M) Sdn Bhd dominated meal replacement with a 60% value share in 2013. Its renowned presence in meal replacement slimming products achieved through its widespread direct selling network managed to maintain consumers' interest and confidence in its products during the year. This also allowed the player to witness the strongest increase in value share during 2013.
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Industry Prospects
Meal replacement is expected to see a positive constant value performance over the forecast period, albeit at a slower rate than over the review period. Consumers' interest in meal replacement products will remain high in the forecast period as they get increasingly image conscious due to their increased exposure to international beauty and grooming trends. The growing sophistication of consumers will also raise their awareness of meal replacement products, for instance the use of convalescence products when ill.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Meal Replacement industry in Malaysia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Meal Replacement industry in Malaysia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Meal Replacement in Malaysia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Meal Replacement in Malaysia?
- What are the major brands in Malaysia?
- What are sales prospects given the looming global obesity crisis?
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