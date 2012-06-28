Ice Cream in Morocco - New Market Report Now Available

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- With the increasing sophistication of consumer demand in Morocco, many people traded up to more expensive premium brands of ice cream in 2011. This was further encouraged by the recovery of the economy, whereby consumers had more disposable income and were increasingly willing to spend. Many people purchased premium ice cream to pamper themselves and indulge in luxury products.
Euromonitor International's Ice Cream in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Frozen Yoghurt, Impulse Ice Cream, Retail Artisanal Ice Cream, Take-Home Ice Cream.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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