Ice Cream in Poland - a Snapshot (2013) - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Mintel: "Ice Cream in Poland - a Snapshot (2013)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Ice Cream in Poland by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers all packaged ice cream, sorbets and water ices in family packs, individually wrapped and multipack format. It excludes unpackaged items, desserts, frozen cakes, frozen yoghurts and tofu. Market value and volume comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Ice Cream in Poland is given in PLN and litre with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Poland. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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