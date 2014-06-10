Fast Market Research recommends "Ice Cream in Russia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- The ice cream category is set to continue its consolidation in 2013, along with aggressive activities from the main players. The large manufacturers continued to invest in promotion and supporting their core brands, including development of new products and manufacturing and distribution programmes, resulting in increasing brand awareness and higher demand for branded products. Quality became more crucial, in parallel with an increasing number of low-quality products. Consumers were ready to pay more for brands which promised traditional recipes, and those that delivered exceptional flavour. Competition was also notable from on-trade specialist outlets, such as 33 penguins, which continued to expand within Russia.
Competitive Landscape
Inmarko is set to continue its growth and lead ice cream with a 21% retail value share in 2013. The company's performance can be attributed to its ownership of manufacturing facilities across Russia and its well organised distribution chain. Inmarko's range includes brands with a variety of price positioning. The company benefits from the increasing quality awareness among consumers, as it pays close attention to its products' quality and correct storage. The company is owned by Unilever and thus is able to invest in research and development. In 2013 Unilever opened its first research centre for ice cream in Russia in order to implement a quality strategy and release more original ideas.
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Industry Prospects
Ice cream is expected to witness further market consolidation, along with the strengthening positions of established leaders and less competitive regional players. Collaboration with modern grocery retail chains will become more important in line with their increasing coverage across Russia. New products are expected to drive demand for ice cream. The category will enter a stage of qualitative rather than quantitative development. The increasing number of children will enhance demand for ice cream, which is perceived as one of children's favourite treats.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Ice Cream industry in Russia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Ice Cream industry in Russia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Ice Cream in Russia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
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