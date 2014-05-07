Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Ice Cream in Thailand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Ice cream in Thailand is estimated to record healthy current value growth of 11% to reach Bt 11.4 billion at the end of 2013, up from 10% in 2012. The growth in consumption of ice cream in Thailand increased steadily, given the hot climate and innovation in ice cream to tap unmet demand across different ages and incomes. The economic rebound coupled with an improving political landscape in Thailand fostered greater consumer sentiment, giving a boon to the sales performance of ice cream in both...
Euromonitor International's Ice Cream in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Frozen Yoghurt, Impulse Ice Cream, Retail Artisanal Ice Cream, Take-Home Ice Cream.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of the Ice Cream Market in Germany to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Ice Cream Market in Philippines to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Ice Cream Market in the United Arab Emirates to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Ice Cream Market in Italy to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Ice Cream Market in Egypt to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Ice Cream Market in Argentina to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Ice Cream Market in Poland to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Ice Cream Market in Canada to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Ice Cream Market in Venezuela to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Ice Cream Market in Mexico to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape