Ice Cream Kitty: Whimsical New Children's Book Combines Enthralling Story & Fun Activities Into Unique Learning Experience.

Williamsville, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Who doesn’t like cats? Thanks to a unique and compelling new children’s book by Nerina Di Benedetto, children and adults can join one young kitty as he ventures out into the big world and finds himself in a bit of a jam!



‘Ice Cream Kitty’ is unique in its approach. As well as showcasing an engrossing story that will stimulate young minds, the book also provides a number of hands-on tasks and activities that will keep kids busy for days.



Synopsis:



When the back door is accidentally left open, little Tommy ventures outdoors. He wanders away from home and gets lost. He is rescued by Dan, the Ice Cream Man.



Will Tommy ever be reunited with his family or will he stay with Dan? Find out what happens in this delightful children’s storybook.



As the author explains, her book is the ultimate children’s past-time.



“Young children will enjoy the short story and the beautiful illustrations. This book allows children and parents the opportunity to spend quality time together while sharing an educational experience,” says Di Benedetto, who is celebrating the launch of her second book.



Continuing, “There are activities at the end of the book for children to engage in. These include a color by number picture, connect the dots and more.”



The response to the book has been overwhelming, so much so that Di Benedetto has decided to add a charitable component to her work.



“I’ve got a busy schedule of readings; a great opportunity for me to meet children, share my story with them and see how it is brightening up their day. Due to the positive response I’ve been getting, I’ve decided that a portion of all proceeds will be donated to children’s charities and wildlife preservation.”



Critics praise the author for the diligent attempts she is making to change the lives of others. With her third book currently in the works and due for release imminently, it’s been a busy few months for one of the country’s most loved new writers.



Due to the increased popularity of her work, get your very own copy as soon as possible.



‘Ice Cream Kitty’ is available now: http://amzn.to/124Jzo6



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://www.icecreamkitty.com



About Nerina Di Benedetto

Nerina Di Benedetto has a bachelor’s from State University of New York at Buffalo. She worked for over 30 years in human services. She has helped people learn about themselves and the world around them.

Nerina and her husband reside in New York with their 2 cats, Casey and Abby. They have 2 married children and two grandchildren.