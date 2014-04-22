Ice Fashion Jewelry &Accessories Offers Excellent Jewelry and Accessories at the Most Affordable Rates

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Based in New York, USA, Ice Fashion Jewelry and Accessories has emerged as one of the most reputable, credible and sought after online jewelry and accessories stores. Since its inception, the company has made great strides and registered a phenomenal growth. Moreover, the online jewelry store is poised to scale new heights in the coming future. The inventory of the company showcases a wide assortment of impeccably crafted, exclusive and highly trendy jewelry items that include earrings, necklaces, bracelets, chains, cuffs, bangles, rings, prom jewelry, bridal jewelry, and jewelry sets. The most incredible part is that the company offers all the jewelry and accessories listed on its website at the lowest possible prices.



A senior executive at Ice Fashion Jewelry & Accessories in a recent interview had this to say, “We understand the myriad fashion needs of the young women better than the most. Therefore, we are committed to offer the best of trendy jewelry and fashion accessories for women at the most affordable rates. The jewelry and accessories we offer, not only enhances but also redefines the beauty and style statement of the women in totality. Speaking of variety, the company professionals make it a point to update and upgrade our product listing at regular intervals.”



Ice Fashion Jewelry &Accessories stands committed to offer safe online payment gateways that keep the transaction details discreet. Sharing the transaction details of the clients is against the company policy. Moreover, to substantiate its claim about customer satisfaction, the company offers a 30-day exchange and refund policy where the customer can claim a complete refund or can exchange the product if it is not up to his/her liking.



Elaborating about the services, the senior executive had this to say, “For us at Ice Fashion Jewelry and Accessories, customer satisfaction is paramount. Therefore, the onus is upon us to ensure that our customer not only get the best of products but also receive the best of services. We offer a plethora of services that would go a long way in elevating the level of customer satisfaction. We have a proper quality control system at our disposal to ensure that every product on offer, should comply with highest established quality standards and norms. This speaks volumes about our credentials and unwavering commitment towards our distinguished clients.”



Therefore, if you wish to look at our fine costume jewelry, then all you have to do us follow the link provided here. You may contact the company by simply dialing the toll free number provided here - 347-642-8130. Moreover, you can forward your queries at either of the email IDs provided here IceFashionJewelry.A@gmail.com. The company would get in touch with you as soon as possible.



About Ice Fashion Jewelry & Accessories

Ice Fashion Jewelry & Accessories is an established name that strives to provide best quality jewelry to its clients at the lowest possible prices. Moreover, it provides jewelry and accessories that fits all occasions. By following the link provided here, you can find hand beaded jewelry online at the most incredible prices.



Contact Details:

Woodside, NY 11377

Phone: 347-642-8130

Email: icefashionjewelry.a@gmail.com

Website: http://www.shopicefashion.com/